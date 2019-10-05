ValuEngine Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NJR. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. 363,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,260. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

