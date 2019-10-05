ValuEngine Lowers LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of LOGC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 32,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,199. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

