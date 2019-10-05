ValuEngine Lowers Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Strong Sell

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CNBKA traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. 6,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094. Century Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,055.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,988,187.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.42 per share, with a total value of $45,443.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,088,784.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,542 over the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

