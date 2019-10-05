ValuEngine Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRKR. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,408. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $2,023,592.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,220.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.