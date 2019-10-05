ValuEngine Lowers BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Strong Sell

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get BRITVIC PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 185. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.