ValuEngine Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 132,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 239.20% and a negative net margin of 411.20%. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $218,600.00. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 576,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arvinas by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 273,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 231,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.