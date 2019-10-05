ValuEngine Lowers Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) to Hold

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Disposal Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 469,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.66. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,967.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth $3,494,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

