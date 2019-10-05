ValuEngine Downgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VERU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU remained flat at $$2.13 on Wednesday. 26,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Greco purchased 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $89,040 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

