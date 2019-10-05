ValuEngine Downgrades Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Sell

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.
VER traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,522,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Vereit has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.
In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vereit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vereit Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
