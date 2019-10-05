ValuEngine Downgrades Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Sell

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

VER traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,522,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Vereit has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vereit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

