ValuEngine Downgrades Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) to Strong Sell

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 29,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Torchlight Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 475.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torchlight Energy Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 441,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 593,701 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

