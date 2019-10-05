ValuEngine Downgrades Sothebys (NYSE:BID) to Hold

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BID. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NYSE BID remained flat at $$56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Sothebys has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,223,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BID. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Sothebys during the second quarter worth $195,770,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sothebys by 1,492.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 977,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 916,249 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Sothebys during the second quarter worth $28,831,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Sothebys during the second quarter worth $18,818,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Sothebys during the second quarter worth $12,901,000.

Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

