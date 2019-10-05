ValuEngine Downgrades OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OTC Markets Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

OTCM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $398.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 129.68% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

