ValuEngine Downgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Strong Sell

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $766.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $138,048.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,300.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $115,442.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,496. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

