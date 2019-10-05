ValuEngine Downgrades Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CATB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,520. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.74. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,189,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 112,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

