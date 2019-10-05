ValuEngine Downgrades Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) to Strong Sell

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CART traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

