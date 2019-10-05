ValuEngine Downgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Hold

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 89,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,701. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 761.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.