Vaccinex’s (VCNX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 2,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,886. The company has a market cap of $98.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 1,838,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $7,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer purchased 183,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,701,682 shares of company stock valued at $83,254,186. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

