US Bancorp DE Sells 1,347 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in The Medicines by 32.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Medicines by 68.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Medicines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDCO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The Medicines Company has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $51.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.91.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

