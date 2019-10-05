Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 297,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $950.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

