Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,322. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 117.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81,207 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

