Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

