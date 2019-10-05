Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.
