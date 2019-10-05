Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,399. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $674.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $64,254.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 7,811 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $350,245.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth $222,000.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

