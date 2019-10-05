United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.73.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. 421,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,916. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 6,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

