United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in HCP were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCP by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,643,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,136 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of HCP by 1,639.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,016,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HCP by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,767,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of HCP by 2,313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of HCP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

HCP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,567. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

