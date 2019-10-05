United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,799 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.21% of The Ensign Group worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 30,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,988. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $149,118. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.