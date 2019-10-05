United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 13,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,148. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

