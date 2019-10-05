United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 188.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 46,956.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,712,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total value of $844,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $15,858,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,581.49, for a total transaction of $6,983,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,492.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock valued at $114,955,340. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,537.33.

NVR stock traded up $11.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,615.21. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,890. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,040.71 and a 12-month high of $3,794.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,607.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,322.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $49.05 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

