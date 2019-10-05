United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.37% of Actuant worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Actuant by 5.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Actuant by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Actuant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Actuant by 6.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 774,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Actuant by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATU opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63. Actuant Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 24.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. Actuant’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Actuant Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. G.Research cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

