United Services Automobile Association Buys 151 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.45.

TFX opened at $330.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total transaction of $731,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,972.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.11, for a total value of $2,535,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,587.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,448 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

