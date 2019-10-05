United Services Automobile Association Acquires 33,800 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $26.33 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

