United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of United Insurance stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 82,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, insider John Scott St purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,983.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,960 shares of company stock worth $140,456 over the last three months. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter valued at $2,593,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in United Insurance by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 599,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Insurance by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 136,526 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 111.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 118,615 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in United Insurance by 143.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.