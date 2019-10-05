United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. United Community Financial reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Financial.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $28.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

United Community Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. 112,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,316. The company has a market cap of $506.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. United Community Financial has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

In other news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Financial (UCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.