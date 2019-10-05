United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

United Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 9,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

