Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.23.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.99. 34,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,699. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.68. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 70,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

