UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,636 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 63,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 161,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $117.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.49 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,794.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,443,290.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,964 shares of company stock worth $32,234,558 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.