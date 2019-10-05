UBS Group AG Sells 16,292 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,712,000 after buying an additional 82,728 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $381,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.31. The company had a trading volume of 92,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,969. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $330.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

