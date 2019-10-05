UBS Group AG Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.43. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

In other news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

