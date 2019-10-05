UBS Group AG Purchases 1,337 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Markel worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 291,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,167.65. 284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,085.55. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,216.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $111,083,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,864,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,814 shares of company stock worth $6,572,188. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

