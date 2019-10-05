UBS Group AG Purchases 132,698 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SAVE. Macquarie upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

