UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.50. 146,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.94. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp set a $351.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.27.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

