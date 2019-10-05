UBS Group AG Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Leidos worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

