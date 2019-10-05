UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,166 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.38% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $17.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

