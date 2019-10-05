UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 478.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 30.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $224.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

