UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,216.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,511,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.12. 4,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $146.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

