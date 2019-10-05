UBS Group AG Acquires 229,737 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 6.69% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5,641.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 614,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 603,427 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,625,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

PUI stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.