U Network (UUU) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $74,178.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DDEX and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

