Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TYME traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,595. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $55,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,300. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

