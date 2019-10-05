Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trueblue news, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $759,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trueblue by 818.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the second quarter worth $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the second quarter worth $231,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trueblue by 4.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

