Trident Group (TRDT) Price Reaches $0.0014

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00191983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01018604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090360 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

