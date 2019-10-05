TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,118. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

